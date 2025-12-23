Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The latest trove of documents from the cases against Jeffrey Epstein includes several accounts from women detailing his alleged crimes, including testimony from one woman who said she was “kept in a stall” and raped by Epstein and other men.

Victims’ testimonies and other details have been redacted to protect their identities, though the men in those filings and in other documents have also not been identified.

The documents also reveal that federal prosecutors and investigators probing Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell identified at least 10 alleged co-conspirators, raising more questions about the scope of their crimes and the trafficking and abuse of young girls.

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who faced Trump’s wrath after she joined members of Congress demanding the release of the Epstein files, shared “horrifying” screenshots of the woman’s account.

“Trump called me a traitor for fighting him to release the Epstein files and standing with women who were raped, jailed in stalls, and trafficked to men,” she wrote Tuesday. “Only evil people would hide this and protect those who participated. I pray for these women.”

open image in gallery Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene blasted the Trump administration over the stalled release of the Epstein files as lawmakers demand more information about alleged co-conspirators and others who may have participated in his crimes ( REUTERS )

Trump, who has distanced himself from Epstein after their yearslong relationship fell apart in the early 2000s, appears throughout the documents. Prosecutors determined he was a passenger on Epstein’s private plane more than previously understood, according to the newly released files.

He is not accused of wrongdoing in connection with Epstein’s crimes, and one’s inclusion in the documents does not suggest otherwise.

FBI Director Kash Patel testified to senators earlier this year that there was “no credible information” that Epstein trafficked women and girls to anyone but himself, though lawmakers investigating Epstein identified at least 20 alleged co-conspirators whose names were provided by victims cooperating with law enforcement.

Newly released documents reveal that investigators identified at least 10 co-conspirators in Epstein’s sex trafficking case as far back as 2019, but their names have largely never been publicly revealed.

Three of those alleged co-conspirators lived in Florida and were subpoenaed to appear before a federal grand jury, according to an email from July 2019. There were others in Boston, New York City and Connecticut, according to the messages.

The only named alleged co-conspirators are Maxwell, who was sentenced to 20 years in prison after she was found guilty of trafficking; former French modeling agent Jean-Luc Brunel, who was found dead in jail in 2022; and retail mogul Leslie Wexner, who severed ties with Epstein after his indictment in Florida in the late 2000s.

A message from investigators notes that one of the potential co-conspirators is a “wealthy business man in Ohio,” believed to be Wexner.

An email dated July 7, 2019, reads, “When you get a chance can you give me an update on the status of the 10 [co-conspirators]?” The email sender's name was redacted but includes a signature that reads “FBI New York.”

The author of a reply email wrote, “I do not know about Ohio contacting Wexner.”

That same email also references “Brunel” and “Maxwell.”

A legal representative for Wexner said in a statement that the prosecutor overseeing the Epstein investigation at the time said that Wexner was not a co-conspirator nor a target. He has repeatedly denied having any knowledge of his crimes.

open image in gallery Documents revealed in the Epstein files show prosecutors trying to figure out next steps and whether to prosecute alleged co-conspirators involved in the cases against Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell ( AP )

Prosecutors were trying to track down potential co-conspirators one day after Epstein’s arrest on sex trafficking charges in 2019, documents show.

“Who are these 10 co-conspirators?” asked Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. “Why haven’t we seen those memos? Where are the grand jury records? Where are the FBI records? What are they hiding?”

He said tens of thousands of files released by the Justice Department “shed no light on who they are” and only provide “more questions than answers.”

The documents also glimpse how prosecutors were thinking in the aftermath of Epstein’s death in jail in 2019, which was ruled a suicide.

After Epstein’s death, prosecutors produced several memos determining whether to charge alleged conspirators in his case, according to the documents.

But the files released by the Justice Department only reference the memos — not the documents themselves.

A largely redacted email from November 2020 appears to include a list of “anticipated charges and investigative steps,” which is entirely blacked out.

Another document from May 2020 references a 13-page “corporate prosecution memo,” which is also not included in any of the thousands of documents released by the Justice Department thus far.

If made public, those memos could reveal the previously unreported decision-making among prosecutors that led to the sex trafficking cases against Epstein and Maxwell. So far, they are the only people to face criminal charges in connection with their abuse.

The top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee accused the White House of participating in a “criminal cover up.”

“They appear to be protecting powerful men who raped and abused women and girls,” Rep. Robert Garcia said in a statement demanding the names of Epstein’s co-conspirators.

Maria Farmer, believed to be the first person to file a criminal complaint against Epstein, said in a statement Tuesday that the partial and ongoing release of documents must lead to answers “about who knew what and when, and why our government’s justice system failed so badly.”