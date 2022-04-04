Senators Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Mitt Romney of Utah announced that they would vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, giving her three Republican votes.

The two moderates join Senator Susan Collins of Maine, who announced her support Ms Jackson last week, just as the Senate Judiciary Committee went to a deadlock vote on whether to confirm her.

“After multiple in-depth conversations with Judge Jackson and deliberative review of her record and recent hearings, I will support her historic nomination to be an Associate Justice on the U.S. Supreme Court,” she said.

Ms Murkowski, who is up for reelection this year, opposed Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation--though she voted to present to pair her vote with a Republican who couldn’t be present--but voted to confirm both Justices Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett.

But the Alaska Republican also voted against Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan’s confirmation in 2009 and 2010, respectively.

Like Ms Collins, Ms Murkowski decried the rancor that coloured Supreme Court nominations.

“While I have not and will not agree with all of Judge Jacksons’ decisions and opinions, her approach to cases is carefully considered and is generally well-reasoned,” she said in a statement.