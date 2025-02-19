Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tech billionaire Elon Musk is considering paying $5,000 in “dividends” in the form of tax refunds to American households, using DOGE savings he has yet to prove exist.

The plan, which Musk responded to in a post on X Tuesday, was quickly mocked by critics on social media as way “premature.”

One called the shaky offer an attempt to make the public “complicit in destroying our own government and country.”

It’s unclear if Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency will ever have any “dividends” or if it will ultimately make any real inroads in the federal government’s costs, given its crippling $36 trillion debt, and the massive $4.5 trillion tax cut Republicans are now considering.

The entire annual budget for United States Agency for International Development (USAID), which Musk shuttered through DOGE, was a fraction of the possible future annual tax cut alone.

Musk claimed Monday that DOGE has already saved $55 billion, but could only demonstrate about a third of those savings, and those included agencies closed during the Biden administration, The Daily Beast noted.

The idea for a public DOGE dividend was floated in a post on X by James Fishback, CEO of investment firm Azoria, and reportedly an outside adviser to DOGE.

He suggested in a message shared with Musk that a “tax refund check” worth about $5,000 could be sent to America’s “tax paying” households after the expiration of DOGE in July 2026. It would be covered with a portion of the total savings delivered by DOGE, which Musk has boasted will amount to $2 trillion. (Though he later admitted that figure will be difficult to attain.)

Musk responded to Fishback’s plan in a post on X Tuesday that he would “check with the president about it.”