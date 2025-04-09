Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Elon Musk’s gaming livestream abruptly ended after he was mercilessly trolled by other players in the comments.

Musk went live as part of an “airborne continuity test” for his Starlink satellite system as he recorded himself playing Path of Exile 2 on his private over the weekend.

The world’s richest man, who often brags about his gaming prowess, faced a slew of taunts after he was defeated by the video game’s first boss known as the Bloated Miller.

Musk remained stony-faced and largely speechless for about 90 minutes as he received a tirade of death threats, jabs at his appearance and slights over his government-slashing agenda through DOGE before he finally claimed he “lost connection.”

“You have no real friends and will die alone,” wrote one gamer under the tag @Elon_is_a_pedophile.

open image in gallery Elon Musk quit a gaming livestream after he was mercilessly trolled in the comments ( Elon Musk/YouTube )

“You ruined the country just like you ruined all your marriages,” added another gamer dubbed @Elon_Musk_is_pathetic.

Musk broke his silence when a gamer said he was “dumb and ugly” and said his electric vehicle company Tesla was “falling apart.”

“There are a lot of r*****s in this chat,” he said, using a slur he repeatedly posts on X.

At one point, Musk listened to So Heavy I Fell Through the Earth, the 2020 hit by his ex-partner and mother of three of his 13 children, Grimes.

“Elon, it’s me,” one person wrote as the song faded out.

open image in gallery Another gamer pretended to be Ashley St. Clare, the estranged mother of Musk's 13th child ( Elon Musk/YouTube )

“Ashley St. Claire,” they added, claiming they were the influencer who in February revealed she had given birth to the world’s richest man’s latest child.

“I have no other means of contacting you so I bought PoE2 early access just for this. Please pay your child support. Thank you Elon,” they added.

Another repeatedly posted: “I am your lost son, look at me, father Elon.”

After a final tirade of “die, die, die,” Musk said: “Oh, we lost connection.” His character was killed in the game and the stream was ended. The stream was later deleted from his X account before being uploaded to YouTube.

open image in gallery Musk along with fellow Trump adviser Peter Navarro have recently exchanged barbs over the president’s tariff policy ( Getty Images )

Back in the real world, Musk is embroiled in a feud with another of Donald Trump’s advisers and close confidants: Peter Navarro.

The pair have exchanged blows over Trump’s tariff policies that have roiled stock markets and disturbed investors after his “Liberation Day” announcement last Wednesday.

On Monday, Navarro sought to dismiss Musk’s opposition to heavy tariffs on Chinese goods by describing Tesla as a “car assembler” reliant on foreign parts rather than a manufacturer even though Tesla vehicles use significant portions of American-made parts.

Responding on X, Musk said: “Navarro is truly a moron. What he says here is demonstrably false.”

He later added that Tesla “has the most American-made cars” of any automaker and described Navarro as “dumber than a sack of bricks.”

When asked about the spat, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt downplayed their insults, and stated: “Boys will be boys, and we will let their public sparring continue.”