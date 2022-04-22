Former Kenyan President Kibaki is dead at 90
Former Kenyan President Mwai Kibaki has died at the age of 90.
Kibaki's death was announced Friday by President Uhuru Kenyatta, who said his passing was a sad day for the country and praised his predecessor as a great Kenyan.
“Mwai Kibaki will forever be remembered as a gentleman in Kenyan politics, a brilliant debater and one who steered development in the country," Kenyatta said.
Kibaki served two terms as president of the East African country, ruling from 2002 to 2013.
His reelection to a second term in 2007 put a dent in his long career as his victory was disputed by his opponent, Raila Odinga.
Thousands of people were killed in months of tribal violence before an agreement was reached with the help of outsiders.
