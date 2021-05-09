MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has doubled down on his attacks on Dominion Voting Systems despite the $1.3bn lawsuit the company has filed against him.

The company took legal action against Mr Lindell because he made unfounded allegations regarding interference in the November 2020 US elections that saw Donald Trump voted out of office.

During an appearance on Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast on Saturday, Mr Lindell claimed that the lawsuit is “coming apart at the seams”. He did not specify how.

In a discussion regarding the Arizona vote “audit” and other conspiracy theories regarding November’s election, Mr Lindell said: “I’ll give Dominion a little scare this morning. We have machines now, I do. We have ES&S [Election Systems & Software] machines, we’ve got them all.”

He added: “We’re going to be putting out so much information over the next couple weeks, and this isn’t from Arizona, these are machines we actually have. We’re doing all of our own tests, we’re going to have a lot of surprises and a lot of great news for the country.”

Mr Lindell accused the company of being part of a “big cover-up” and encouraged employees of the company to give themselves up.

“If I was working at Dominion right now, I’d be turning myself in. I wouldn’t even let it go too much longer. It’s over for them,” he said.

Among Mr Lindell’s other wild claims in the short interview with Mr Bannon, a former adviser to Mr Trump, was his belief that the 45th president will be back in the White House by August after he presents the alleged evidence he has gathered to the Supreme Court.

Dominion sued Mr Lindell in February following his initial claims about the election. Both the CEO and his company MyPillow are named in the suit as the manufacturer used promotion codes such as “FightforTrump”.

The Dominion lawsuit against the pillow entrepreneur seeks $651 million in punitive damages as well as $651.7 million in compensation for lost business as a result of his unproven accusations.

Mr Lindell counter-sued in April for $1.6bn, accusing the company of stifling free speech by suppressing his first and 14th Amendment rights.

In April, Mr Lindell launched his own social network platform “Frank”, on which to share his beliefs regarding the election.

To date, it has no features associated with a social network and offers embedded video streams of videos promoting his conspiracy theories.

The Independent has requested comment from Dominion’s legal team.