MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, one of the most vocal proponents of former President Donald Trump’s election fraud falsehoods, said in an interview Wednesday that he may be responsible for Mr Trump’s apparent belief that he will be reinstated as president.

In an interview with The Daily Beast, the controversial pillow mogul explained that recent comments from the former president at his Mar-a-Lago resort suggesting that he could be “reinstated”may actually stem from Lindell himself.

“If Trump is saying August, that is probably because he heard me say it publicly,” Mr Lindell said.

News reports have indicated for weeks that the former president is intensely focused on any remaining efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, most of which have sputtered out across the country while Republicans in Arizona remain engulfed in a widely criticized effort to recount ballots in Maricopa County, the state’s most populous region.

Mr Trump reportedly holds a key interest in the longshot Arizona Republican-led recount, with which other GOP officials on Maricopa County’s Board of Supervisors have vowed to cease cooperation while threatening legal action.

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, whose access inside the Trump White House was well-known, also reported this week that Mr Trump “has been telling a number of people he’s in contact with that he expects he will get reinstated by August”.

To be sure, Lindell isn’t the only pro-Trump figure spreading such bogus theories. Sidney Powell, an attorney who previously represented the former president in his efforts to overturn election results in Georgia and a handful of other states, spread similar false claims at the “For God And Country” rally in Dallas, Texas over the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

“We’re definitely in uncharted territory. There are cases where elections have been overturned. But there’s never been one at the presidential level where everybody will jump to point out. That doesn’t mean it can’t be done, though,” she said in video obtained by the right-wing Gateway Pundit.

“There’s always the first case,” added Ms Powell, who ceased representing Mr Trump in late November of last year. “It should be that he can simply be reinstated, that a new inauguration day is set. And Biden is told to move out of the White House. And President Trump should be moved back in.”