MyPillow CEO and Trump supporter Mike Lindell has made perhaps his most outlandish claim about the 2020 election yet – that he has enough evidence to lock up nearly the entire US population for voter fraud.

“It’s so amazing, all the things that we have,” he told conservative news channel Real America’s Voice in an interview that aired on Tuesday. “We have all the pieces of the puzzle. You talk about evidence. We have enough evidence to put everyone in prison for life, 300 and some million people, we have that back all the way to November and December.”

That would mean a vast majority of Americans, including Republicans, locked up for participating in the election, almost doubly the estimated 159 million people who voted in the 2020 election. Mr Lindell did not reveal the source of this staggering claim during the interview.

“Evil is revealing itself. Evil is popping up like pocket gophers. They pop their heads up, it’s whack-a-mole. It’s everywhere. That all had to be revealed tso that we can fix it,” he added, arguing all digital voting machines should be replaced before the 2022 midterms, or else, “in this next election, 2022, your country is gone forever.”

(Paper votes have their own problems, as anyone who remembers the “ hanging chads ” scandal during the 2000 election can attest.)

In February, Dominion Voting Systems, a major provider of elections equipment and a frequent target of conservative conspiracists, filed a $1.3bn defamation lawsuit against Mr Lindell, claiming he “ pushed this false narrative even though there was no evidence to support it .”

The CEO, who has reportedly spent $25m in his personal fortune since the election, filed a countersuit in response.

"I’m the one that asked them to sue me," Mr Lindell told Insider. "I don’t care if it’s a scrillion, a billion, whatever. It’s all just a joke."

There has been no definitive finding of any substantive irregularities in the 2020 election, and the Trump campaign and their supporters have lost all but one of the more than 60 lawsuits they filed challenging various vote totals.

Their only victory was in a minor ID dispute related to Pennsylvania elections results, where the Biden campaign won decisively. Former Trump administration attorney general William Barr has also said there was no evidence of substantive voting issues, and official expert state audits, as well as politicised reviews by legislatures in states like Arizona, have all affirmed the original 2020 results.