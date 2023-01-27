✕ Close Rishi Sunak says 'no issues' raised about Nadhim Zahawi tax affairs before cabinet appointment

Rishi Sunak insisted he knew of “no issues” regarding Nadhim Zahawi’s tax affairs when he appointed him to his role as the Conservative Party chair.

Speaking at Chequers where he has been holding a Cabinet away day, the prime minister said: “Because new information came to light over the past week, that’s why I decided to ask the independent adviser to fully investigate this matter.

“When I appointed Nadhim Zahawi to his current job, no issues were raised with me about that appointment.”

The row surrounding Mr Zahawi centres on a tax bill over the sale of shares in YouGov, the polling firm he co-founded.

The head of HM Revenue and Customs has said Mr Zahawi has not made an “innocent error” in his tax affairs, raising fresh questions about the cabinet minister’s £1m fine.

Mr Zahawi has since authorised HMRC to pass details of his tax affairs to the prime minister’s ethics adviser, who is investigating if he broke the rules for ministers.