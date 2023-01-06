Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Representative Nancy Mace from South Carolina was photographed carrying her dog Libby to the House of Representatives chamber as the vote to choose a new speaker dragged on for the third day.

When asked by a reporter whether “pups are allowed on the House floor”, she responded by saying that “there are no rules right now”.

On Twitter, Ms Mace also posted a short video of her dog running frantically around her office. The Congresswoman titled the clip “Day 3 vibes” and wrote: “The feeling is mutual, Libby. #RunningToTheFloor.”

On Thursday, Kevin McCarthy, 57, continued to suffer a string of humiliating defeats in multiple rounds of voting and the House adjourned for the third day without electing a new speaker.

The contest has now become the longest speaker contest in 164 years.

Amid the chaos and confusion, he told reporters that “if this takes a little longer and it doesn’t meet your deadline that’s okay. Because it’s not how you start, it’s how you finish.” He added: “If we finish well, we’ll be very successful.”

Meanwhile, Ms Mace was seen holding her dog on the House floor as heated discussions took place.

US Representative Nancy Mace (R-SC) carries a dog on the House Floor as voting continues for new speaker at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on 5 January 2023 (AFP via Getty Images)

The South Carolina lawmaker has supported Mr McCarthy and had expressed frustration with House Freedom Caucus members leading the opposition.

“When asked point-blank what more they wanted, the House Freedom Caucus could not say what more they wanted. They are holding our agenda hostage,” she earlier said.

Ms Mace had also branded fellow Republican Matt Gaetz a “political D-Lister” and tweeted on Tuesday: “[Matt Gaetz’s] full ego was on display today. He’s going to screw around and get another [Rep Nancy] Pelosi elected Speaker. I’ll have a lot more to say about this political D-Lister tomorrow.”

Mr McCarthy has remained adamant that he would emerge as a victor once the process gets concluded. But even Republicans aligned with leadership are beginning to acknowledge the scope of their party’s disarray calling the process “messy” as it transpired.

“It’s a feature, not a bug,” Rep Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin argued in his speech nominating his ally, Mr McCarthy, for the fourth time.

Mr McCarthy has been backed by former president, Donald Trump.