MAGA lawmaker Nancy Mace has posted online more than 100 times in defense of her recent expletive-filled rant directed at security at South Carolina’s Charleston Airport.

Using both her personal and professional profiles, the South Carolina congresswoman wrote a flurry of scathing messages attacking staff and calling for the airport’s CEO, Elliott Summey. The Independent counted 110 posts and reposts in total as of Tuesday evening.

It comes following the incident on Thursday, as Mace arrived at Charleston International Airport for a flight, according to a report from the Charleston County Aviation Authority Police Department.

The congresswoman was allegedly expecting a police escort, but there was reportedly confusion over her vehicle and arrival. “During the entire escort, Rap. Mace was talking loudly using profanity at times for others to hear,” the report reads.

In her posts on X and subsequent TV interviews, Mace doubled down multiple times on her reactions, including claims she called staff members “f****** incompetent.” She called her treatment a “disgrace” and claimed that the incident reports were “demonstrably false.”

open image in gallery GOP firebrand Nancy Mace has posted online more than 100 times in defense of her recent expletive-filled rant directed at security at South Carolina’s Charleston Airport ( Getty Images )

She also said she had submitted a request via the state Freedom of Information Act for surveillance footage of the incident to ensure “full transparency.”

“I will not stand for the LIES. Not from the airport. Not from my opponents. Not from LAZY, INCOMPETENT bureaucrats who think stonewalling and deception are in their job description.”

However, Mace invoked the ire of Republican state senator Tim Scott after allegedly telling officers that they would never treat the senator in the same way.

“For reasons that are unclear, Rep. Nancy Mace invoked my name during and in the aftermath of her situation at the Charleston International Airport,” Scott wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday, going on to say that every interaction he has had at the airport “without exception - has been positive.”

The Independent has reached out to Mace’s office for comment on the scale of her posts.

open image in gallery Mace invoked the ire of South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, after allegedly telling officers that they would never treat the senator in the same way ( Getty Images )

Mace was set to arrive at the airport in a white BMW, according to the incident report, and officers had started waiting for her near the front curb shortly after 6 a.m., but did not see her for several minutes.

The officers were then informed shortly before 7 a.m. that Mace was at a TSA checkpoint for the Known Crewmember program. When they found her, she was “very irate,” according to the report.

One of the officers who was escorting Mace wrote that she “repeatedly stated we were ‘F****** incompetent,’ and ‘this is no way to treat a f****** U.S. Representative.’”

Mace stood at her gate “for several minutes with her continuing tirade” before boarding the flight, the officer wrote. An American Airlines gate agent then “stated he was in disbelief regarding her behavior" and "implied that a U.S. Representative should not be acting the way she was,” according to the officer.

As well as Mace, The Independent has contacted the Charleston International Airport and TSA again for comment.