Nancy Mace sued for defamation by man she named in floor speech and accused of abuse

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Republican Representative Nancy Mace of South Carolina is being sued for defamation by one of the four men she publicly accused of sexual abuse in a speech she made on the floor of the House of Representatives last month.

In February, Mace took to the House floor to accuse her ex-fiancé, Patrick Bryant, and three other men of rape, sex trafficking and voyeurism. In a nearly hour-long speech, she shared intimate details recounting the horrific and violent attack, including that the men recorded sex acts without her consent.

Now, one of the men accused, Brian Musgrave, has filed a lawsuit against Mace in federal court in South Carolina, denying her claims that he is a “rapist,” “predator” or “sex trafficker.”

Representative Nancy Mace repeatedly used an anti-trans slur during a House committee hearing Wednesday ( Getty Images )

Musgrave says he never raped, sexually assaulted, sex trafficking, incapacitated or illegally videotaped Mace nor has he sexually abused or illegally videotaped other women. The South Carolina man says Mace’s speech has damaged his reputation and “destroyed the lives” of his family.

He’s seeking an unspecific award of compensatory and punitive damages to be determined by a jury.

But Musgrave’s lawsuit also seeks to carve out part of the speech and debate clause of the Constitution, which protects members of Congress from civil lawsuits related to their official duties.

“While the speech and debate clause of the United States Constitution affords broad protection to members of Congress acting as part of its deliberative process, it does not transform the floor of Congress into a sanctuary for defamation, nor does it protect Congresswoman Mace’s extra-Congressional defamatory statements surrounding her speech,” lawyers for Musgrave wrote.

The Independent has asked Mace’s office for comment.

This is a breaking news story, more follows…