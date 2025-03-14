Nancy Mace sued for defamation by man she named in floor speech and accused of abuse
South Carolina man denies allegations made by Mace and is now seeking damages
Republican Representative Nancy Mace of South Carolina is being sued for defamation by one of the four men she publicly accused of sexual abuse in a speech she made on the floor of the House of Representatives last month.
In February, Mace took to the House floor to accuse her ex-fiancé, Patrick Bryant, and three other men of rape, sex trafficking and voyeurism. In a nearly hour-long speech, she shared intimate details recounting the horrific and violent attack, including that the men recorded sex acts without her consent.
Now, one of the men accused, Brian Musgrave, has filed a lawsuit against Mace in federal court in South Carolina, denying her claims that he is a “rapist,” “predator” or “sex trafficker.”
Musgrave says he never raped, sexually assaulted, sex trafficking, incapacitated or illegally videotaped Mace nor has he sexually abused or illegally videotaped other women. The South Carolina man says Mace’s speech has damaged his reputation and “destroyed the lives” of his family.
He’s seeking an unspecific award of compensatory and punitive damages to be determined by a jury.
But Musgrave’s lawsuit also seeks to carve out part of the speech and debate clause of the Constitution, which protects members of Congress from civil lawsuits related to their official duties.
“While the speech and debate clause of the United States Constitution affords broad protection to members of Congress acting as part of its deliberative process, it does not transform the floor of Congress into a sanctuary for defamation, nor does it protect Congresswoman Mace’s extra-Congressional defamatory statements surrounding her speech,” lawyers for Musgrave wrote.
The Independent has asked Mace’s office for comment.
This is a breaking news story, more follows…
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments