Pelosi accused of pushing congresswoman’s young daughter in photo op
Texas representative was sworn-in at Capitol last week
Democrat House speaker Nancy Pelosi has been lambasted by a Texas congresswoman for appearing to “push” her young daughter during a photo op.
Newly sworn-in congresswoman Mayra Flores made the allegation on Twitter on Sunday following her swearing-in ceremony at the US Capitol last week, during which her daughter posed alongside Ms Pelosi.
A video shared among conservatives on Twitter at the weekend appeared to suggest the Democrat had “pushed” Ms Flores’s daughter, although it was not clear in the video if contact was made.
“I am so proud of my strong, beautiful daughter for not allowing this to faze her,” the Republican told her followers on Twitter. “She continued to smile and pose for the picture like a Queen. No child should be pushed to the side for a photo op. PERIOD!!”
Ms Flores was elected to the House earlier this month representing Texas’s 34th congressional district after Democrat Rep Filemon Vela resigned from Congress to work for a lobbying firm.
Her victory has been hailed by Republicans as another symbol of Latino communities swinging away from the Democrat party.
More follows
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies