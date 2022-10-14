Pelosi told Pence to keep location secret during Capitol riot: ‘Don’t let anybody know where you are’
Ms Pelosi’s conversation with Mr Pence is shown in film footage shot by her daughter Alexandra
Documentary footage shot during the January 6 Capitol attack shows House Speaker Nancy Pelosi advising then-Vice President Mike Pence to keep his location a closely held secret.
After Mr Pence was evacuated from the Senate chamber by his Secret Service detail, he was taken to a restricted loading dock area that is part of the Capitol Visitors Centre complex. He remained there during the riot and refused his bodyguards’ request that they take him to a different location.
In film shot by her daughter, Alexandra Pelosi, the House speaker is shown having a phone conversation with Mr Pence.
She tells him that she and other congressional leaders are safe, but voiced worries that it could be “days” before the Capitol was made safe.
Still, she told Mr Pence her preference was to return to the House chamber to complete certification of the 2020 election rather than use the emergency facility where she and other leaders had been taken.
“We’d rather go to the Capitol and do it there, but it doesn’t seem to be safe. We’ve gotten a very bad report about the conditions of the House floor with defecation and all that kind of thing,” she said.
She then told Mr Pence to call her back and advised him further: “I worry about you being in that Capitol though. Don’t let anybody know where you are”.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies