Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Nancy Pelosi reveals Capitol Police woke her to tell her of assault on husband

‘So I run to the door and I was very scared — I see the Capitol Police, and they said we have to come in to talk to you’

Andrew Feinberg
Washington DC
Monday 07 November 2022 20:56
Comments
<p>Nancy Pelosi speaks to CNN’s Anderson Cooper about the attack on her husband Paul</p>

Nancy Pelosi speaks to CNN’s Anderson Cooper about the attack on her husband Paul

(CNN )

Members of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Capitol Police security detail had to bang on the door of her Washington, DC apartment to inform her that her husband, Paul Pelosi, had been brutally assaulted on the morning of 28 October.

Ms Pelosi revealed that her bodyguards first rang her doorbell, then when she didn’t answer, banged loudly on the door to her DC residence just past 5.00 am that day.

“So I run to the door and I was very scared — I see the Capitol Police, and they said we have to come in to talk to you," she said, according to an excerpt of an interview with CNN that was released by the network ahead of its 8pm airtime.

The House Speaker said her first thoughts upon seeing the police asking to speak with her were of her children and grandchildren — not her husband.

“I never thought it would be Paul because I knew he wouldn’t be out and about, shall we say,” she explained.

Recommended

At one point in the interview she has to pause mid-sentence to collect her thoughts before continuing.

Ms Pelosi said the officers who woke her did not know much more about the attack other than it had happened, leaving her with no information on what had happened or what condition her husband was in.

At that time, we didn’t even know where he was or what his condition was," she told CNN. "We just knew there was an assault on him, in our home”.

Mr Pelosi’s alleged assailant, David DePape, has pleaded not guilty to a rash of state and federal charges stemming from the break-in and hammer assault on the 82-year-old investor.

According to court documents, San Francisco Police Department officers who arrived at the Pelosi family townhouse witnessed Mr DePape “wrenched” away a hammer over which he had been struggling with Mr Pelosi, then “lunged” at him before “striking” him in the head “with full force,” knocking him unconscious.

“Mr Pelosi remained unresponsive for about three minutes, waking up in a pool of his own blood,” a court filing from the San Francisco District Attorney’s office stated.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in