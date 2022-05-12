Finland's leaders in favor of applying for NATO membership

Finland’s president and prime minister say they’re in favor of applying for NATO membership

Via AP news wire
Thursday 12 May 2022 08:03

Finland's president and prime minister said Thursday they’re in favor of applying for NATO membership, paving the way for the alliance to expand amid Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The announcement by President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin means Finland is virtually certain to seek NATO membership though a few steps remain before the application process can begin. Neighboring Sweden is expected to decide on joining NATO in coming days.

