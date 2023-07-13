Watch live as Biden meets with Nordic leaders in Finland after Nato summit

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as Joe Biden meets with Nordic leaders in Helsinki, Finland, on Thursday 13 July.

The meeting will be hosted by Finland’s president Sauli Niinisto and other attendees include the prime ministers of Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Iceland.

Mr Biden’s visit to the Finnish capital brings to a close his five-day European tour that was carefully sketched to highlight the growth of Nato - which the US president says has fortified itself since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Finland joined as the military alliance’s newest member earlier this year, an entry that effectively doubled Nato’s border with Russia.

Biden arrived in Helsinki after what he deemed a successful annual summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, where G7 allies agreed a joint framework for providing long-term security pledges to Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelensky called the summit’s outcome “a significant security victory” for his country but did express disappointment Kyiv did not get an outright invitation to join Nato.