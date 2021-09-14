Members of former President Donald Trump’s administration were warning privately of a serious spread of Covid-19 in the US while the president was publicly bashing his political opponents for warning of the exact same scenario, according to emails obtained by Congress.

The House’s select committee to probe the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic released emails on Tuesday between Peter Navarro, the former White House trade advisor, and Steven Hatfill, a pathologist and outside adviser to Mr Trump. In the emails, Mr Hatfill warns the White House that “[i]n truth we do not have a clue how many are infected in the USA,” and added that the first major wave of infections would begin in the US “within the next 7 days”.

“This will be accompanied by a massive loss of credibility and the Democratic accusations are just now beginning. This must be countered with frank honesty about the situation and decisive direct actions that are being taken and can be seen in the broadcast news,” he warned.

The panel’s chair, Rep James Clyburn, said that the exchange was proof that the Trump administration “failed to heed early warnings” about the Covid-19 pandemic.

