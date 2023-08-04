NBA players union slams Orlando Magic for $50k donation to pro-DeSantis PAC

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The players union for NBA criticised the owners of the Orlando Magic for giving money to a super PAC that supports Florida Gov Ron DeSantis’s presidential bid.

A Federal Election Commission filing showed that Orlando Magic LTD donated $50,000 to Never Back Down, a super PAC that supports Mr DeSantis’s presidential bid. Campaigns cannot officially coordinate with campaigns, but Mr DeSantis has frequently blurred the lines with Never Back Down, frequently appearing as a special guest.

A statement from the National Basketball Players Association said the contribution does not reflect player support for Mr DeSantis.

“A political contribution from the Orlando Magic is alarming given recent comments and policies of its beneficiary,” a statement said. “NBA governors, players and personnel have the right to express their personal political views, including through donations and statements. However, if contributions are made on behalf of an entire team, using money earned through the labor of its employees, it is incumbent upon the team governors to consider the diverse values and perspectives of staff and players.”

The DeVos family owns the Orlando Magic, NBC News reported. Richard DeVos, the former chairman, died in 2018 and his daughter-in-law Betsy DeVos led the Department of Education during the Trump administration.

Mr DeSantis has frequently criticised politics he considers “woke,” a term previously used among Black Americans to tell one another to be aware of racism. But a vast majority of NBA players are Black, despite the fact many owners are white, and support efforts like Black Lives Matter.

Last year, when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade, the NBA and WNBA said in a joint statement that they “believe that women should be able to make their own decisions concerning their health and future. Commissioner Adam Silver said that he would ensure women “have access to reproductive health care, regardless of their location.”