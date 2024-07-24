Israeli prime minister Netanyahu addresses Congress as scores of Democrats boycott

Support truly

Israeli Prime Minister gave a full-throated speech in defense of his government’s war against Hamas in a joint address to Congress despite the fact that more than 38 Democrats boycotted the address.

The speech is Netanyahu’s fourth joint address to Congress. Netanyahu, the longest-serving prime minister in Israel’s history, received an uproarious applause. In the same way, he was flanked by many senior members of Congress and Senators. The speech comes as much of the international community has turned against Israel as it has conducted its war against Hamas after the terror group launched a surprise attack on Israel that killed 1,200 people.

Netanyahu sought to draw similarities of the October 7th attack with the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941 and the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

“That is like 20 9/11s in one day,” he said, describing in lurid detail the attack on Israel, noting how only 135 of 255 hostages have been brought home.

“This is not a clash of civilizations,” Netanyahu said. “This is a clash between barbarism and civilization.”

On one end, there was an overwhelming sign of support for Israel even as the country becomes an international pariah. Tesla and X executive Elon Musk was in attendance, as was recently released hostage Noa Argamani.

But in a symbol of how many Democrats have adamantly opposed his actions, House Speaker Mike Johnson, who had initially invited Netanyahu, was not flanked by Vice President Kamala Harris, nor Senate President Pro Tempore Patty Murray of Washington, but rather Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Ben Cardin of Maryland.

Similarly, Representative Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, the only Palestinian-American congresswoman, did sit on the floor for much of the address. Tlaib had been censured by the House for her previous comments, which even some Democrats called antisemitic, which she strongly denied. Illinois Representative Jonathan Jackson, the son of civil rights activist Jesse Jackson who also has voted against aid to Israel was also in the chamber and opted not to sit down.