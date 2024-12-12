Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The White House is knocking down claims that New Jersey’s airspace has been invaded by drones controlled by hostile nations and says many of the aircraft sightings that have been cited to support such assertions are actually normal piloted airplanes.

In recent days, residents of the Garden State have been posting videos of what they describe as sightings of unmanned aircraft over the areas where the U.S. Army has a research facility as well as President-elect Donald Trump’s Bedminster, New Jersey golf club.

One Republican congressman, Representative Jeff Van Drew, claimed Wednesday during a House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee hearing that the aircraft in question were Iranian in origin and were being controlled by a “mothership” operated by Tehran off the US coast.

“I’ve learned, for real, that there is circumstantial evidence that there’s an Iranian mothership off the East Coast of the United States, and that’s launching these drone incursions,” he said.

The Pentagon has denied that Van Drew’s assertions were in any way grounded in fact, with Defense Department press secretary Sabrina Singh telling ABC News that there was “not any truth” to what he’d alleged.

On Thursday, White House National Security Communications Adviser John Kirby told reporters that the federal government has “no evidence at this time that the reported drone sightings pose a national security or a public safety threat or have a foreign nexus.”

Kirby said the reports are being investigated by the Department of Homeland Security as well as the Federal Bureau of Investigation, in close consultation with “state and local law enforcement to provide resources using numerous detection methods to better understand their origin.”

But he also stressed that the government has used “very sophisticated electronic detection technologies” as part of that probe and thus far has not been able to “corroborate any of the reported visual sightings.”

“To the contrary, upon review of available imagery, it appears that many of the reported sightings are actually manned aircraft that are being operated lawfully,” Kirby said.

“There is no evidence of any foreign based involvement from coastal vessels, and importantly, there are no reported or confirmed drone sightings in any restricted airspace,” he added.