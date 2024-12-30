Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The new year means new laws being enacted in every state.

From the so-called “Taylor Swift bill” to gun storage laws, residents in various states will soon live with new requirements. Many states will pass laws but leave time for residents to learn about them, or get used to the new requirements. For many, that means new laws start with the new year.

Here are just some of the new laws set to begin across the nation in 2025:

open image in gallery A host of new laws are set to be enacted on January 1 across the U.S. That includes new restrictions on guns, abortion requirements and other regulations ( REUTERS )

Reproductive health laws

Now, that 41 states have abortion restrictions in place — and 13 have total bans — some new laws have been passed to protect the medical procedure.

In Delaware, lawmakers passed HB110, requiring some health insurance plans — Medicaid, private and state-regulated plans — to cover the financial cost of a pregnancy termination. Insurers must cover up to $750 for abortion services, the law says. The average national cost for abortions hovers around $700, according to Planned Parenthood.

Changes to Medicaid and the state employee health plan are effective January 1, while changes to private health plans go into effect January 1, 2026, the law states.

In New York, a new law permits paid time off for prenatal care or any medical care related to pregnancy. Under this law, any privately employed pregnant person in the state is eligible for an additional 20 hours of paid sick leave for prenatal care.

Also, in Pennsylvania, new legislation extends Medicaid coverage to doula services.

Reproductive health protections in these states come months afer voters approved amendments to enshrine the right to abortion into states’ constitutions in seven states, but rejected them in three — Florida, Nebraska, and South Dakota.

‘Taylor Swift bill’

A new Minnesota law stemming from the whirlwind battle for highly coveted tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is going into effect on January 1.

In order to combat convoluted ticket resale prices for interest buyers, the law stipulates that resellers must disclose the total cost of the ticket, including any fees, surcharges, and other components so that it “must not be false or misleading.” Secondary sites will often only show the fees when a person goes to check out, and it makes the total cost significantly higher.

Among other consumer protection measures, the legislation prohibits resellers in the state from selling or offering more than one copy of a ticket.

“The genesis of this bill was really my experience being a ‘Swiftie’ and trying to get tickets to the Eras Tour,” said state Rep Kelly Moller during a committee hearing, according to Fox 9.

open image in gallery Taylor Swift performs during The Eras Tour in Vancouver, British Columbia. A new law in Minnesota makes reference to her and deals with getting hard to obtain tickets to events ( AP )

Paid Sick Leave

New laws around paid sick leave are going into effect across the country.

In Washington, new legislation requires employers to provide a minimum of one hour of paid sick leave for every 40 hours worked. The paid sick leave can be used starting 90 days after the employee starts working at a company, the law says.

Other laws concerning accrued paid sick leave will take effect January 1 in Connecticut and will take effect later in 2025 in Alaska, Missouri and Nebraska.

Gun storage laws

In Colorado, new gun safety requirements are going into effect in the new year.

Under the law, gun owners are prohibited from leaving their handguns in an unattended vehicle — unless it’s kept in a “locked hard-sided container” out of plain sight. The firearm must also be stored in a locked car.

In New Hampshire, new legislation prohibits employers from banning employee’s storage of firearms or ammunition in their locked vehicles — as long as the car is locked and the weapon is not visible.

This law also shields employers from civil lawsuits for damages arising from “any economic loss, injury, or death” related to this type of gun storage, it states.

open image in gallery New gun storage laws are also going into effect in states across the U.S. ( REUTERS )

Drug use banned on public transit

In Oregon, lawmakers passed a law that makes it illegal to ingest, inhale, ignite, inject or consume a controlled substance that is not lawfully possessed by the person while riding public transportation in the state.

The law amends a previous law meant to address interfering with public transportation.

Violators will be charged with a Class A misdemeanor, resulting in up to 364 days in jail, or a $6,250, or both.

The law appears to be part of a larger pendulum swing. In 2021, the state sought to decriminalize hard drugs. After being rocked by an opioid overdose crisis, state lawmakers passed a measure that reimposed criminal penalties for drug possession in the spring.

On January 1, the new measure banning drugs on public transit will take effect. The Oregon Transit Association and Amalgamated Transit Union have called it a “necessary additional tool” to help transit agencies address “widespread public use,” the Statesman Journal reported.

‘Animal crushing’

After an Oregon man was sentenced to federal prison in April for torturing, mutilating and murdering monkeys — and then distributing videos showing these disturbing acts — the state is cracking down on animal abuse. He was sentenced to 48 years behind bars and three years of supervised release.

A new law related to “animal crushing” videos will go into effect on January 1.

The measure amends existing animal cruelty laws to make it illegal to create visual recordings — photographs, films and other digital pictures — of aggravated animal abuse, the law says.

Creating such video is considered a Class C felony, which could result in a fine of up to $125,000, a maximum of five years in prison, or both. Meanwhile, encouraging aggravated animal abuse is considered a Class A misdemeanor, the law states, and is punishable by up to 364 days in jail, a fine of up to $6,250, or both.