New York to direct $35m to abortion care as state prepares for patients after Roe v Wade ruling: ‘We have to guarantee access’
New York Governor Kathy Hochul has pledged to defend abortion access “with the full power of New York state government” by directing $35m towards abortion care and security as providers prepare for an influx of patients from other states following an anticipated US Supreme Court ruling to overturn constitutional protections for abortion access.
“If we’re going to guarantee the right to an abortion, we have to guarantee access to an abortion,” Governor Hochul said in a virtual address on 10 May.
The governor’s announcement comes as the state’s Attorney General Letitia James and state legislators propose creating a state fund to pay abortion providers and assist low-income and uninsured or underinsured abortion patients seeking care. Legislators intend to move forward with that legislation within the coming days.
New York is among states that have codified abortion access protected under the Roe v Wade ruling with passage of the state’s Reproductive Health Act in 2019.
The governor said that state funding will direct $25m towards providers while $10m will support security.
Anti-abortion laws and “trigger” bans designed to take effect without Roe protections will quickly or immediately outlaw abortion in 26 states, forcing patients to travel hundreds of miles or across the country to access legal care. Reproductive health research organisation the Guttmacher Institute estimates 40 million people who are or could become pregnant live in states where abortion will be made illegal.
This is a developing story
