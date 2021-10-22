How will NYC’s next mayor handle Covid vaccine requirements?

Two men running to be New York City’s next mayor have vastly different approaches to vaccinate the city’s workforce against Covid-19, after Mayor Bill de Blasio expanded a mandate that will require all city workers be inoculated against a disease that has devastated the city and its public employees.

Democratic candidate Eric Adams – who is favoured to win the general election on 2 November – believes the mayor’s action was “correct,” he said during the first debate with his opponent, Republican Curtis Sliwa.

Both men are vaccinated, they said, but only Mr Adams – a Brooklyn borough president, former state legislator and retired New York City Police Department captain – said he would uphold the rules. He said he would have first consulted with unions, several of which have criticised De Blasio for implementing the rules.