New York opens criminal investigation into Trump Organisation

The New York Attorney General’s office has said it is expanding its civil probe into former president Donald Trump’s business empire, and that it is now “actively investigating the Trump Organisation in a criminal capacity”.

Attorney General Letitia James’s office, which was already conducting a civil investigation of Mr Trump’s company, suggested that the probe is in conjunction with an ongoing criminal investigation on him by the office of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.

"We have informed the Trump Organization that our investigation into the organization is no longer purely civil in nature," Fabien Levy, a spokesman for the attorney general’s office, said in a statement.

"We are now actively investigating the Trump Organization in a criminal capacity, along with the Manhattan DA," he said.

The two year old civil investigation was probing whether the Trump Organisation manipulated property values to secure loans and obtain economic and tax benefits

