New York Mayor declares state of emergency over migrant busses
New York City MayorEric Adams has declared a state of emergency over the influx of asylum seekers being sent to the city on waves of busses by Republican governors to punish so-called “sanctuary cities”.
Speaking from City Hall, Mr Adams said New York is “in a crisis situation” due to the more than 61,000 people now overloading the city-run shelter system.
“That includes 1000s of New Yorkers experiencing homelessness and 1000s of asylum seekers who have been bused in over the past few months from other parts of the country,” he explained.
The New York mayor said 20,000 of the current shelter residents are children and a full fifth of them are asylum seekers.
“This is a humanitarian crisis that started with violence and instability in South America. It has been accelerated by American political dynamics,” he said. “Thousands of asylum seekers have been bused into New York City and simply dropped off without notice or coordination of care, and more are arriving every day”.
Mr Adams’ declaration comes just days after he ordered the construction of a massive tent city over criticism from rights groups who say the plan runs afoul of a right-to-shelter mandate.
The plan also faced hurdles after torrential rains flooded the area that was set to house the tents.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies