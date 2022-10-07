Jump to content

New York Mayor declares state of emergency over migrant busses

Andrew Feinberg
Friday 07 October 2022 16:38
<p>Caribbean-Festival</p>

New York City MayorEric Adams has declared a state of emergency over the influx of asylum seekers being sent to the city on waves of busses by Republican governors to punish so-called “sanctuary cities”.

Speaking from City Hall, Mr Adams said New York is “in a crisis situation” due to the more than 61,000 people now overloading the city-run shelter system.

“That includes 1000s of New Yorkers experiencing homelessness and 1000s of asylum seekers who have been bused in over the past few months from other parts of the country,” he explained.

The New York mayor said 20,000 of the current shelter residents are children and a full fifth of them are asylum seekers.

“This is a humanitarian crisis that started with violence and instability in South America. It has been accelerated by American political dynamics,” he said. “Thousands of asylum seekers have been bused into New York City and simply dropped off without notice or coordination of care, and more are arriving every day”.

Mr Adams’ declaration comes just days after he ordered the construction of a massive tent city over criticism from rights groups who say the plan runs afoul of a right-to-shelter mandate.

The plan also faced hurdles after torrential rains flooded the area that was set to house the tents.

