New York City Mayor Eric Adams warned Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia on Monday to be on her best behaviour ahead of former president Donald Trump’s arraignment in Manhattan.

Mr Trump arrived in New York on Monday afternoon as he prepares to be arraigned in Manhattan after a grand jury voted to indict the former president for allegedly orchestrating a payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels via his former attorney and fixer Michael Cohen.

Ms Greene, the right-wing firebrand congresswoman and one of Mr Trump’s biggest defenders in Congress, will also be heading to New York to support the former president.

Mr Adams delivered a stern message ahead of Tuesday’s proceedings saying troublemakers would be punished.

“There may some rabble rousers thinking about coming to our city tomorrow, our message is clear and simple: control yourselves,” he said. “New York is our home, not a playground for your misplaced anger.”

Mr Adams said that at the moment, the city was in no immnent danger.

“Although we have no specific threats, people like Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is known to spread misinformation and hate speech, stated she is coming to town,” he said. “When you’re in town, be on your best behaviour.”

The mayor added that the city would not allow violence or vandalism to take place.

“If one is caught participating in any act of violence, they will be arrested and held accountable, no matter who you are,” he said.

Ms Greene responded by highlighting the number of drug overdoses in the city.

“He wants more drug use centers stocked with syringes, straws for snorting, and other drug paraphernalia to help NY’s poor drug addicts kill themselves,” she tweeted. “And now Mayor Adams is threatening me. Unbelievable.”

She also criticised Alvin Bragg, the district attorney for New York County, which includes Manhattan.

“Mayor Adams should be more concerned about NY citizens and taxpayers being murdered, raped, robbed, and carjacked than an elected Member of Congress coming to town,” she tweeted. “Or should I be the one concerned that the mayor of NYC will weaponize his government or maybe his thugs like DA Alvin Bragg against me?