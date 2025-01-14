New York Republicans say they met with Trump to help end congestion pricing

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A group of Republican lawmakers from New York say they met with President-elect Donald Trump over the weekend to recruit his assistance in ending congestion pricing in the Empire State.

Less than a week into the newly implemented congestion pricing plan, Representatives Nicole Malliotakis, Mike Lawler, Nick LaLota, Andrew Garbarino, Nick Langworthy and Claudia Tenney took a trip to Mar-a-Lago to speak with the incoming president about it.

Trump has already signaled his support for ending congestion pricing – though he did not explain how he would go about doing so.

Mike Lawler, a Republican representative of New York, has been a vocal opponent of congestion pricing ( Getty Images )

The group of lawmakers disapprove of the plan, which charges drivers an additional $9 to enter midtown or downtown Manhattan during peak hours.

Though the plan aims to reduce gridlock, reduce environmental pollution and increase funding for improvements to the Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA), Republicans have criticized it as a “cash grab” that hurts commuters.

Lawler, a representative of Hudson Valley, said Trump “reiterated his support” for ending congestion pricing and that they would “get it done.”

Congestion pricing has been a hotly contested debate. Some believe it is a necessary fee to reduce heavy gridlock, improve public transportation conditions and reduce carbon emissions from cars. Others, particularly those who commute into the city, believe it is an unfair tax that will make work commutes more difficult.

Governor Kathy Hochul, a proponent of congestion pricing, initially paused the program from taking effect in June. However, shortly after Trump was elected in November, she reinstated it – bringing the toll from $15 to $9.

“Congestion pricing is a cash grab, plain and simple. When I met with President Trump over the weekend, I was glad he expressed his support for repealing this regressive tax. It must be repealed!” Lawler wrote on X.

Lawler and other New York Republicans said they plan to introduce legislation to try and thwart congestion pricing from continuing.

Legislative action would require approval from Congress who hold a slim majority in the House. However, several Democratic New Jersy lawmakers have also expressed opposition to congestion pricing due to the impact on their constituents.