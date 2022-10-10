Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Conservative New York sheriffs refuse to enforce gun rules in latest blow after Supreme Court concealed carry ruling

Federal courts have repeatedly blocked New York gun rules

Josh Marcus
San Francisco
Monday 10 October 2022 19:40
Comments
New York City mayor says 'appalling' Supreme Court decision will 'feed' gun violence

At least half a dozen sheriffs in New York’s largely conservative upstate region are refusing to enforce a recently passed concealed carry law, the latest blow after both the US Supreme Court and a federal court struck down key pieces of anti-gun violence legislation in the Empire State.

The concealed carry law, passed in July after the high court shredded a century-old New York gun law in June, prevents people from carrying concealed weapons in “sensitive” areas like religious centres, health facilities, schools, subways and stadiums.

Sheriffs in counties across the state have decided to make enforcing the law a low priority, burying violations at the bottom of their list, or are refusing to take action at all against violations, according to an investigation from The New York Times.

“The people who are doing this, a lot of them are New York City legislators and they don’t have a clue,” Madison County sheriff Todd Hood told the paper, adding that “firearms are what made our country great”.

In July, the New York State Sheriffs’ Association called the law a “thoughtless, reactionary action” which would “restrain and punish law-abiding citizens”.

Recommended

It’s the latest blow for gun control advocates in New York, who have sought to impose new restrictions on firearms after a white supremacist mass shooting in Buffalo killed 10 people in May.

Over the summer, the US Supreme Court struck down New York’s longstanding concealed carry law, which gave officials considerable discretion over awarding concealed carry permits in the state – permits that are often hard to come by.

Writing for the high court’s conservative majority, Justice Clarence Thomas argued, “The government must demonstrate that the regulation is consistent with this nation’s historical tradition of firearm regulation,” a standard legal scholars say is a substantial increase in the bar needed to legally justify new gun regulations. Previously, lower courts only held that a state must show an important government interest.

After the decision, observers predicted challenges to gun rules across the country, and they came swiftly.

In New York, after the state passed its new concealed carry law in response to the high court ruling, a man seeking to carry his gun in church challenged the new state legislation, arguing his Second and 14th Amendment rights were being violated.

Last week, a federal court temporarily struck down large parts of the law, including prohibitions on carrying concealed weapons in Times Square, writing the New York law “further reduced a first-class constitutional right to bear arms in public for self-defense.” Citing the Supreme Court, the federal court also argued the New York law was not rooted in historical tradition.

The state has vowed to appeal the decision.

Recommended

The opposition from upstate sheriffs also underscores the growing prominence—and as some experts like the Anti-Defamation League argue, radicalism—of rural law enforcement officers.

So-called “constitutional sheriffs,” a movement of law enforcement officers who believe they have the final word on legal matters, not elected officials, have led the charge in states like Michigan to investigate Donald Trump’s false 2020 election conspiracies and resist Covid restrictions.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in