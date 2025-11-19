Judge tosses lawsuit challenging law barring immigration agents from NY courthouses

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A US District Judge has dismissed a legal challenge brought by the Trump administration against New York policies that prevent immigration officials from making arrests at state courthouses. Judge Mae D'Agostino ruled late on Monday, asserting that the federal government cannot compel states to cooperate with such enforcement efforts.

The ruling grants New York's motion to dismiss the lawsuit, which was one of several legal actions initiated by the Republican administration targeting state and local immigration enforcement policies. The challenge specifically targeted a 2020 state law, known as the Protect Our Courts Act.

This legislation prohibits federal immigration officials from arresting individuals attending or leaving New York courthouses, or those present for proceedings, unless a warrant signed by a judge is presented. The Act was enacted in response to enforcement actions at courthouses during President Donald Trump's first term.

In its lawsuit, the Department of Justice claimed that the New York law and two related state executive orders were unconstitutional because they obstructed the execution of federal immigration authorities.

D’Agostino, though, found that New York's decision not to participate in enforcing civil immigration law is protected by the 10th Amendment, which sets boundaries on the federal government's powers.

open image in gallery New York Attorney General Letitia James ( REUTERS )

“Fundamentally, the United States fails to identify any federal law mandating that state and local officials generally assist or cooperate with federal immigration enforcement efforts. Nor could it," the judge wrote. "No such federal laws exist because the Tenth Amendment prohibits Congress from conscripting state and local officials and resources to assist with federal regulatory schemes, like immigration enforcement.”

The Justice Department didn't immediately respond to a Tuesday email seeking comment about the ruling, including whether it plans to appeal.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat whose office argued for the lawsuit to be dismissed, said she was fighting for the “dignity and rights of immigrant communities.”

“Everyone deserves to seek justice without fear," James said in a statement. “This ruling ensures that anyone can use New York’s state courts without being targeted by federal authorities.”