The New York attorney general’s office has spent months criminally investigating Allen Weisselberg, the long-serving chief financial officer of former president Donald Trump’s business empire, CNN reports.

Prosecutors in the Manhattan district attorney’s office have also been pursuing a separate criminal investigation into the Trump Organization, including Mr Weisselberg’s conduct.

The Independent has reached out to Mr Weisselberg for comment on this breaking news story. He has not been accused of wrongdoing.

Mr Trump told CNN on Wednesday that the probes into his businesses and associates were a “political and partisan Witch Hunt” that amounted to an “investigation...in search of a crime.”