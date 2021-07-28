New York City to offer $100 to get vaccinated at city-run sites as Delta variant fears grow

New York City residents getting their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at a city-run site will get $100 from the mayor’s office in a measure to defeat the Delta variant.

The Delta variant is believed to be much more transmissible than previous iterations of the virus.

The announcement was made at a press conference held by the mayor’s office, which was streamed online.

“STARTING FRIDAY: Get your first dose of the #COVID19 vaccine at a City run site and you’ll get $100. It’s that simple,” they also tweeted.

New Yorkers can book their vaccine appointments here.