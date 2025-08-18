Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Newsmax pays Dominion $67 million to settle lawsuit over MAGA network’s election lies

The payoff comes months after the pro-Trump network paid Smartmatic $40 million to settle a similar lawsuit.

Justin Baragona
in New York
Monday 18 August 2025 16:21 BST
Comments
Right-wing network Newsmax agreed to pay voting software firm Dominion $67 million to settle a defamation lawsuit over 2020 election conspiracies.
Right-wing network Newsmax agreed to pay voting software firm Dominion $67 million to settle a defamation lawsuit over 2020 election conspiracies. (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Newsmax has agreed to pay Dominion Voting Systems $67 million to settle the voting software firm’s defamation lawsuit over the right-wing network’s promotion of baseless conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election.

The settlement was first revealed in a financial filing on Monday, noting that the company came to terms with the conservative channel last week. Newsmax has agreed to pay $27 million to Dominion this month and an additional $40 million over the next two years.

In a defiant statement posted online after submitting the filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, as required for a publicly traded company, Newsmax maintained that it was merely covering both sides of the 2020 presidential election.

“Newsmax believed it was critically important for the American people to hear both sides of the election disputes that arose in 2020,” the network stated. “We stand by our coverage as fair, balanced, and conducted within professional standards of journalism.”

This is a breaking story

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in