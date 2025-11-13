Newsom ruthlessly trolls Kristi Noem with ‘dog obedience school’ meme
California Gov. Gavin Newsom once again trolled DHS Secretary Kristi Noem – this time with a “dog obedience school” meme on social media.
On Thursday, the illustration depicting a woman pointing a gun at a dog’s head was shared on X by Newsom’s press office.
It was captioned, “Kristi Noem’s Dog Obedience School: She’ll Treat Them As Good As She Treats Brown People.”
The meme was a cutting reference to Noem’s 2024 memoir, No Going Back, in which the former South Dakota governor admitted to shooting and killing her family’s dog, Cricket, two decades ago.
She wrote in her book that she considered the dog “untrainable” and “less than worthless” after it attacked a neighbor’s chickens.
X users criticized the cartoon, writing “mocking animal cruelty isn’t funny,” to which Newsom’s press office responded: “dude, she’s a self-admitted puppy-killer.”
Noem has repeatedly defended her actions, telling the New York Post’s “Pod Force One” podcast in September, “I absolutely love animals, I’ve always had dogs, I still have a dog that goes everywhere with me, and that situation there was hard.”
The post comes as the governor’s press office has repeatedly trolled Trump administration officials for sending the National Guard into major cities like Los Angeles, Portland, and Chicago, and dubbed Noem “Kosplay Kristi” over her frequent photo ops at ICE facilities.
