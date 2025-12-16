Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

California Governor Gavin Newsom has found a new way to troll the Trump administration by launching a website that tracks President Donald Trump’s “criminal cronies.”

Newsom’s team launched the site Tuesday, along with crime statistics that show falling rates of violent crime across major cities in California.

“With crime dropping — again — California is proving what real public safety leadership looks like,” Newsom said. “Meanwhile in D.C., Trump is a felon who surrounds himself with scammers and drug traffickers.”

Trump is labeled “criminal in chief” in the news release, with the word “felon” branded across his 2023 mugshot.

“We’re providing the public with a resource putting the facts in one place so Californians, and all Americans, can see who he elevates and who he protects,” Newsom added.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump is labeled ‘criminal in chief’ in the news release, with the word ‘felon’ branded across his 2023 mugshot ( Getty Images )

It is the latest example of how Newsom’s team is attempting to mirror the Trump administration’s own tactics and use public resources to target the president’s political enemies.

In the news release, Newsom said he was launching the website to detail “the criminal records, corruption cases, and extremist ties of the people Donald Trump elevates, protects, pardons, and surrounds himself with.”

Those featured in the line-up, complete with AI-generated mugshots, include the cryptocurrency Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, who was pardoned in October after pleading guilty to money laundering charges in 2023. The billionaire has ties to the Trump family’s crypto venture World Liberty Financial, which Newsom highlighted in the release.

open image in gallery Newsom and his press team have been trolling Trump for months by mimicking the president’s own social media style of writing aggressively in capital letters and by generating AI memes at his expense ( Getty Images )

Trump’s pardon of the former president of Honduras Juan Orlando Hernández, who the Justice Department once said was at the center of the “largest and most violent drug-trafficking conspiracies in the world,” also made the list.

Hernández was sentenced last year to 45 years in prison after he was convicted of accepting millions of dollars in bribes and importing 500 tons of cocaine into the United States.

Other offenders on the list include Ross Ulbricht, the founder of dark-web drug marketplace Silk Road who was pardoned by Trump in 2015, and former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, who was convicted of multiple political corruption charges and also pardoned by Trump.

Newsom and his press team have been trolling Trump for months by mimicking the president’s own social media style of writing aggressively in capital letters and by generating AI memes at his expense.