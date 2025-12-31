Newsom trolls ‘Dozy Don’ after Trump posts photo of dead falcon and claims windmills are killing ‘our beautiful Bald Eagles’
Trump’s hatred of wind turbines goes back to at least 2012 when he opposed the construction of several turbines near his golf course in Scotland
California Governor Gavin Newsom has trolled Donald Trump once again, questioning the president’s knowledge of America’s national bird after he posted a photo of a dead falcon and claimed windmills are killing “our beautiful Bald Eagles.”
In Trump’s latest attack against windmills, more accurately called wind turbines, he shared a photo to Truth Social on Tuesday of a bird lying on the ground in front of several of the energy producers and wrote, “Windmills are killing all of our beautiful Bald Eagles!”
But as several outlets have pointed out, the photo is of a falcon, not a bald eagle, and it was taken in Israel in 2017. The photo was shared in Israeli newspapers Haaretz in 2017 and The Times of Israel in 2022.
The Department of Energy even shared Trump’s post on social media. The Independent has reached out to the agency asking if it is aware of the photo’s origins.
Reacting to Trump’s post, Newsom’s press team wrote on X, “Dozy Don doesn’t know what America’s bird looks like???”
Newsom has been poking fun at the president online for months as a way to fight against his agenda, telling late-night host Stephen Colbert in September that he was putting “a mirror up to Trump and the absurdity of what’s going on in this country.”
Trump’s hatred of wind turbines goes back to at least 2012, when he appeared before the Scottish Parliament to oppose nearly a dozen turbines, which were ultimately built near his Aberdeenshire golf course.
During the first year of his second presidency, Trump’s regulators have sought to withdraw permits for six offshore wind projects on the East Coast and stopped the construction of two more, Politico reported earlier this month.
While speaking to the United Nations General Assembly in September, Trump bashed renewable energy.
“They're a joke. They don't work. They're too expensive. They're not strong enough to fire up the plants that you need to make your country great,” Trump said, calling wind turbines “so pathetic and so bad, so expensive to operate.”
