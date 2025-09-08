Newsom trolls Trump over his broken pledge to ‘immediately’ lower food prices

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

California Governor Gavin Newsom has once again trolled President Donald Trump online, this time over rising food prices in the U.S.

Newsom, a Democrat, shared a clip of Trump speaking to reporters outside of Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews on Sunday evening. In response to a question about the rising cost of beef, Trump vowed that the price of the meat will go down “once our policies kick in.”

“Just like the price of eggs went down, and the price of a lot of other grocery items went down…It’ll all go down,” Trump said.

In response, Newsom shared another clip of Trump speaking at an August 2024 campaign event in Bedminster, New Jersey. Trump, surrounded by everyday grocery items and charts demonstrating rising prices, vowed to “immediately bring prices down” if elected. Newsom captioned the clip: “This aged well.”

Newsom similarly hit out at rising grocery prices under Trump in an earlier post Sunday, sharing a clip of the president claiming he would bring costs “way down.”

open image in gallery President Donald Trump told reporters on Sunday that record-high beef prices will come down once his 'policies kick in' ( Getty Images )

“Those ‘groceries’ Trump says he won on: - eggs: UP - chicken: UP - orange juice: UP - bacon: UP - bread: UP - coffee: UP,” Newsom wrote. “Great work, @realDonaldTrump.”

The Independent has contacted the White House for comment.

While Trump vowed to “immediately” lower grocery prices in his second term, some staples have hit record-highs this year.

In June, ground beef averaged $6.12 per pound, a nearly 12 percent increase from last year, according to federal data. The average price jumped even higher in July, hitting $6.25 a pound, a nearly 14 percent increase from July 2024. Ground beef prices are now the highest ever since nationwide data first became available in the 1980s, according to a statement from Democrats on the U.S. Congress Joint Economic Committee.

A USDA spokesperson told The Independent that beef prices have remained elevated “due to the perfect storm of sustained increase in consumer demand for beef coupled with a prolonged decrease in the supply of live cattle.” In May, the USDA announced it would provide $1 billion in aid to livestock producers who were impacted by drought and wildfires over the last two years.

“Under President Trump’s leadership, USDA has the backs of ranchers, and that’s why we are delivering much-needed emergency relief ahead of schedule,” Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said in a statement.

open image in gallery California Governor Gavin Newsom trolled Trump online over his vow to ‘immediately’ lower grocery prices once elected ( Copyright 2025. The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

In March, the cost of eggs also hit an all-time high, with the average price of one dozen Grade A eggs reaching $6.23. While prices have come down in recent months, the USDA warned last month that they are still expected to increase by a total of 24.4 percent this year.

“Even if retail egg prices continue to decrease over the coming months, higher prices realized earlier in the year will continue to factor into the forecast,” the agency said.

While poultry prices declined by .1 percent from June to July, prices in July were still 3.1 percent higher compared to the same month last year, according to the USDA. Meanwhile, pork increased in price between June and July, and July 2025 prices were 1.1 percent higher compares to July 2024.

Some nonalcoholic beverages also cost more, including coffee — which is up due to higher global prices — and orange juice, which is more expensive because of “lower domestic citrus production related to citrus greening and hurricane damage,” the agency said.

Overall food prices are expected to grow 2.9 percent throughout this year, which is in line with the historical average rate of growth, the USDA said. As some staples remain high, an AP-NORC poll in July found that 53 percent of U.S. adults say grocery prices are a major source of stress more than other common expenses, including credit card debt, child care and student loans.