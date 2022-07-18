Former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich has been slammed for saying that Vice President Kamala Harris can’t be president because she has a “really weird laugh”.

Mr Gingrich appeared on Fox & Friends on Fox News on Monday morning to take part in a discussion about a Washington Post piece analyzing the top 10 possible Democratic 2024 presidential candidates.

The incumbent, President Joe Biden, is ranked number one, with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in second and Ms Harris in third.

“Just as Biden appears to be the most unpopular president at this point in his first term since Harry S Truman, [Ms Harris] is one of the most unpopular modern vice presidents at this point”,The Post noted.

“I think incumbent presidents have enormous advantages”, Mr Gingrich, 79, said. “And even in Truman's case ... in a very weak position, Truman was a dominant figure in his party.”

“Harris says one enormous challenge. Her laugh is really weird”, he added. “I know it sounds petty. But as human beings go, if you watch her for a while, you just think she can't possibly be president. I mean, we have a president who's cognitively challenged, but to have a president who's just strange?”

Former Republican Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich looks on as Republican Gubernatorial candidate David Perdue speaks at a campaign event on March 29, 2022 in Marietta, Georgia (Getty Images)

“So I think new people want to merge. My personal favourite is Tom Cruise ... If Trump can come out of real estate to become president, why can't Cruise come out of Top Gun to become president?” he said.

A White House official has said that staffers that are “far younger” than Mr Biden “have to fight to keep up” with him as he works late nights and “never takes a day off, wherever he is”, according to ABC News.

“We see him throw himself into the hardest parts of the job,” the official added.

Twitter users were quick to blast Mr Gingrich for his comments.

“How many times was ⁦@newtgingrich⁩ elected president? Newt is a has-been!” John Monaghan wrote.

“Very unserious failed presidential candidate is salty about the success of the current Vice President,” one Twitter user said.

Mr Gingrich sought the Republican nomination in 2012, withdrawing from the race in May of that year and supporting the eventual nominee Mitt Romney.

“Stupidity is the reason why he will never be President. Jealous much,” another account holder said.

“But he had no problem with the porn star paying, multi-time bankrupt, charity stealing, fraudulent university owning, racist, coup leader,” a third Twitter user said.

“Well @newtgingrich has a really weird lack of morals,” Amy Roark added.

David Darmofal said Mr Gingrich’s comments were an example of “misogynoir” and that “far too many Democrats – who speak out whenever their favorite white politician is criticized, even legitimately – don’t speak out against this relentless campaign against her”.

“Yep! The silence is notable & perplexing. Noted the same silence from some prominent women groups. For those with a keen sense of observation, the same silence was noticeable when unfair attacks were initially made against then FLOTUS Obama. Why?” one Twitter user replied.