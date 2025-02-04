Next Musk DOGE target: Department of Education, according to reports

Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Donald Trump and Elon Musk are considering an executive order that would gut the Department of Education and take a first step toward abolishing it entirely, according to reports.
Unnamed inside sources told The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post that White House officials have discussed shutting down all department programs that aren't explicitly provided for by law.
The order would reportedly also call for legislative proposals for shutting the entire department down, though this would require an act of Congress.
The Post also reported that roughly 20 members of Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which is not an actual government department, have been working inside the Department of Education's Washington, D.C. headquarters as they look for programs and staff to slash.
Donald Trump vowed on the campaign trail to abolish the Department of Education in line with the proposals of the controversial Project 2025 – which roughly a third of Trump's executive orders so far have reportedly echoed.
Previous bills to abolish the department were shot down in Congress, and the idea is opposed by a majority of voters.
“I would not hold my breath that [closing the department] would ultimately become law,” Republican Representative Tim Walberg of Michigan, who chairs the House Education Committee, told The Washington Post last month.
News of Musk and Trump’s next target follows reports that Musk and DOGE gained direct access to the Treasury's payment system and other federal computer systems, allegedly in violation of U.S. privacy laws, in what some have described as an effective "coup.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments