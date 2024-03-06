Watch as Nikki Haley suspends campaign for president

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch as Nikki Haley announces that she is suspending her campaign for president on Wednesday 6 March – clearing the way for Donald Trump to clinch the Republican nomination.

She managed to secure just one win over her rival in Vermont on Super Tuesday as millions of Americans cast their votes.

While Mr Trump quickly took to the stage at Mar-a-Lago to declare victory after 11 of 15 Republican primary races were called in his favour, Ms Haley failed to put in an appearance at all on the night.

She has bowed out of the race for the GOP presidential nomination less than 24 hours later though, speaking from Charleston, South Carolina.

Over the course of the primary cycle, Ms Haley emerged from a once-crowded GOP field to become the last person standing against the front-runner.

Her decision to pull out will likely set up a rematch between Joe Biden and Mr Trump for the White House.