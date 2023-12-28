Nikki Haley slammed for failing to mention slavery when asked what caused Civil War

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nikki Haley avoided mentioning slavery when asked by a voter in New Berlin, New Hampshire what caused the Civil War, prompting swift and widespread criticism, including from President Joe Biden.

“What was the cause of the United States Civil War?” the former South Carolina Governor and UN Ambassador was asked by a man at her town hall event on Wednesday night.

Ms Haley paused for a moment before joking, “Well, don’t come with an easy question”.

“I think the cause of the Civil War was basically how government was going to run, the freedoms, and what people could and couldn’t do. What do you think the cause of the Civil War was?” she asked.

The man, who subsequently told reporters his name was Patrick, replied he wasn’t the one running for president.

“I think it always comes down to the role of government, and what the rights of the people are,” Ms Haley continued. “And I will always stand by the fact that I think government was intended to secure the rights and freedoms of the people. It was never meant to be all things to all people. Government doesn’t need to tell you how to live your life.”

Asked why she wasn’t mentioning slavery as a cause of the Civil War, she said: “What do you want me to say about slavery?”

The criticism of her reply was swift, with President Joe Biden simply tweeting: “It was about slavery.”

Jaime Harrison, the chairman of the Democratic National Committee, told CBS in a statement: “This isn’t hard, condemning slavery is the baseline for anyone who wants to be President of the United States, but Nikki Haley and the rest of the MAGA GOP are choking on their words trying to rewrite history.”

More follows...