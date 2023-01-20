Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley says she is considering running for president, hinting in a new interview that she could be making the announcement soon.

The former United Nations ambassador told Fox News on Thursday that she believes the current economic situation pushes for a new leader, adding that she thinks she can be that person.

“Well, when you’re looking at a run for president, you look at two things. You first look at, ‘does the current situation push for new?’ The second question is, ‘am I that person that could be that new leader?’ said Ms Haley, in response to Fox anchor Bret Baier’s question on whether she will contest the 2024 presidential race.

“You know, on the first question...” she said, before launching into a lengthy criticism of the Joe Biden administration. “You can look all across the board, domestic, foreign policy.”

“You can look at, you know, inflation going up, economy shrinking, government getting bigger, you know, small business owners not being able to pay their rent. Big businesses getting these bailouts, all of these things warrant the fact that, yes, we need to go in a new direction,” Ms Haley said.

“So do I think I could be that leader? Yes, But we are still working through things and we’ll figure it out. I’ve never lost a race. I said that then, I still say that now. I’m not going to lose now,” she added.

Ms Haley had previously said she wouldn’t run against Mr Trump, but when asked about her statement, she said a lot has changed since then, adding that the “survival of America matters”.

“If I run, I’m running against Joe Biden. That’s what I’m focused on, because we can’t have a second term of Joe Biden,” Ms Haley said.

“It’s bigger than one person. And when you’re looking at the future of America, I think it’s time for new generational change. I don’t think you need to be 80 years old to go be a leader in DC,” Ms Haley said.

“I think we need a young generation to come in, step up, and really start fixing things.”

She told Baier that she made her statement “before we surrendered to Afghanistan, it was before we saw this high inflation and high crime, it was before we saw drugs infesting all of our states, it was before we saw our foreign policy in disarray, so a lot has changed.

“And when I look at that, I look at the fact if I’m this passionate and I’m this determined, why not me?” Ms Haley said.

Ms Haley told viewers to “stay tuned” when asked if a decision on 2024 is to be made anytime soon.