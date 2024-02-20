Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

2024-02-20

Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley delivered a defiant speech ahead of her home state's primary on Saturday and insisted that she will not leave even if she loses the primary.

Ms Haley, who won two terms as governor of South Carolina, insisted that even if she loses the primary that she does not fear former president Donald Trump’s retribution.

“That’s why I refuse to quit. South Carolina will vote on Saturday. But on Sunday, I’ll still be running for president. I’m not going anywhere,” she said at a speech in Greenville on Tuesday.

Ms Haley, who served as US ambassador to the United Nations in Mr Trump’s administration, criticised Mr Trump’s attempt to limit the primary, citing how 49 per cent of voters in Iowa voted for someone other than Mr Trump and 46 per cent of voters in New Hampshire supported someone other than him.

“ I feel no need to kiss the ring,” she said. “And I have no fear of Trump’s retribution. I’m not looking for anything from him. My own political future is of zero concern.”

Despite her previous political success in the Palmetto State, Ms Haley trails Mr Trump by a significant margin in South Carolina. She also pushed back on accusations that she was running to be Mr Trump’s running mate or to tee up a future presidential run.

“If I was running for a bogus reason, I would have dropped out a long time ago,” she said.