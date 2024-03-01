Watch live as Nikki Haley attends Republican event in Washington DC

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley attends a GOP event in Washington DC on Friday 1 March.

The former governor of South Carolina has been travelling the country in recent weeks, in hopes of inspiring more people to cast their ballots for her.

Ms Haley suffered a defeat to Donald Trump in the Republican primary in her home state last weekend.

The former president won by a 20-point margin, his fourth consecutive victory.

Despite the defeat, Ms Haley promised not to quit, saying the roughly 40 per cent of the vote she received was “not some tiny group”.

“There are huge numbers of voters in our Republican primaries who are saying they want an alternative,” she said, emphasising that her continued campaign was not about her own political ambitions.

“I’m not giving up this fight when a majority of Americans disapprove of both Donald Trump and Joe Biden.”