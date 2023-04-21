Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nikki Haley is facing criticism from social media users after she wore a white dress to her daughter’s wedding ceremony.

The Republican presidential candidate tweeted a photo with her family.

The photo included her husband Michael, son Nalin, daughter Rena and new son-in-law Josh Jackson.

“We had the sweetest weekend celebrating Rena and Josh,” she wrote. “Thankful for our sweet family and friends who joined us in supporting and celebrating them. Rena and Josh, we could not be more proud of both of you!”

While most users congratulated the former South Carolina governor, some questioned her decision to wear a white dress to her daughter’s wedding.

“Did the mother of the bride wear WHITE,” wrote one user.

“Why are you dressed like a bride at your daughter’s wedding?????” wrote another user.

“You wore white to your daughter’s wedding?” asked another.

“Why are you basically wearing white and gripping the groom? creepy,” wrote one user.

“It’s the brides day - don’t make it about yourself,” said another comment.

Ms Haley had launched her presidential candidacy on 15 February.

Earlier this month, she announced that her campaign had raised $11m in six weeks and had outraised former president Donald Trump in the previous fundraising quarter, when he brought in $9.5m in the fourth quarter of last year.

Once a favourite as a GOP moderate voice, Ms Haley is hoping to cash in on the GOP establishment’s desire to move on from Trumpism.

While announcing her candidacy in February, Ms Haley said in a veiled dig at Mr Trump: “In the America I see, the permanent politician will finally retire.

“We’ll have term limits for Congress and mandatory mental competency tests for politicians over 75 years old.”