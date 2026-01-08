Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The National Rifle Association is suing its charitable wing, alleging that its leadership is stealing NRA trademarks and “misappropriating the many millions of dollars that NRA supporters contributed,” to position itself as a competitor to the longstanding gun rights advocacy group, which has been plagued by scandal in recent years.

The NRA alleges in the complaint that the NRA Foundation, founded in 1990 to support the NRA’s charitable activities, is seeking to cut ties with the original NRA.

The suit claims the foundation has demanded donor lists, social media accounts, and other valuable pieces of information, while declining to fund 2026 NRA charitable activities that donors originally thought their money was supporting.

The foundation could be on track to misuse as much as $160 million, according to the lawsuit, which was filed on Monday in Washington, D.C., federal court.

“The Foundation remains confident in the propriety of its governance, its stewardship of charitable assets, and the strength of its legal position,” it told The Washington Post.

open image in gallery The NRA sued its charitable wing this week, alleging it is misusing millions of dollars in an attempt to position itself as a rival group ( AFP via Getty Images )

The complaint paints a picture of an ongoing power struggle in the wake of Wayne LaPierre, the longtime CEO of the NRA, resigning in 2024 amid corruption allegations and later being found liable for millions in repayment.

It alleges the foundation’s board has “been seized” by an “Old Guard” of “former NRA directors who lost control of the NRA’s Board following revelations of financial improprieties,” who have since sought to “transform the Foundation into a vehicle for personal reprisal, against the reformers who displaced them at the NRA.”

The NRA Foundation did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

LaPierre resigned in January 2024, citing health reasons, shortly before he was to appear in court in a case brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Her lawsuit, filed in 2020, alleged LaPierre “routinely abused his authority” to get organization funds for personal trips on yachts, private jets, black-car service, and expensive gifts.

open image in gallery The lawsuit follows the high-profile 2024 resignation of Wayne LaPierre, the NRA’s longtime CEO, who was ordered to pay millions of dollars back after a corruption lawsuit from the New York Attorney General ( AP )

LaPierre was later barred from serving in the organization for a decade, and the NRA was at risk of being appointed a government financial monitor.

Since then, the NRA, which once played an influential role in politics, especially among Republicans, has seen its sway diminish.

Its spending on the 2024 elections, about $11 million, was roughly a third of its 2020 spending, according to OpenSecrets.

In November, the NRA announced it was furloughing dozens of staff, a move it said was meant to “create a leaner NRA that focuses on stretching every member dollar.”