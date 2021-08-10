NSA watchdog to launch probe amid Tucker Carlson’s claims that agency spied on him

The internal watchdog at the National Security Agency announced that the office will perform a review “related to recent allegations” that the intelligence agency “improperly targeted the communications of a member of the US news media.”

Though the announcement on 10 August does not mention Fox News host Tucker Carlson, the announcement follows his allegations that the agency had spied on his communications, a claim that the agency has denied.

“Tucker Carlson has never been an intelligence target of the Agency and the NSA has never had any plans to try to take his program off the air,” the agency said in a statement on 29 June.

The NSA’s Office of the Inspector General “is examining NSA’s compliance with applicable legal authorities and agency policies and procedures regarding collection, analysis, reporting, and dissemination activities, including unmasking procedures, and whether any such actions were based upon improper considerations,” according to an announcement on Tuesday. “If circumstances warrant, the OIG will consider other issues that may arise during the review.”

More follows...