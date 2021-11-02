Voters go to the polls on Tuesday to elect the next New York City mayor, with Democrat Eric Adams widely expected to trounce his Republican opponent Curtis Sliwa.

Mr Adams, a former NYPD captain and current Brooklyn borough president, won the Democratic primary in June after focusing his campaign on crime and public safety.

Voters in the country’s largest city have been casting absentee ballots in the lead-up to Election Day.

Seasoned election observers say the result should be announced by around 10pm unless the margins are razor thin.

On Tuesday morning, the 61-year-old Mr Adams wept as he addressed the media outside Public School 81 in Brooklyn’s Bedford-Stuyvesant neighbourhood after casting his ballot.

“We won already,” he said.

“I’m not supposed to be standing here. But because I’m standing here, everyday New Yorkers are going to realise they deserve the right to stand in this city also. This is for the little guy.”

New York democratic mayoral candidate Eric Adams (C) speaks to supporters and the media upon leaving a voting center after casting his ballot, in Brooklyn, New York on Novembver 2, 2021 (AFP via Getty Images)

Mr Sliwa, the beret-wearing founder of the Guardian Angels crime-fighting group, is a former conservative radio host who tried to cast his opponent as “Bill de Blasio 2.0”.

The 67-year-old, who lives on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, faces long odds to win in a city where registered Democrats outnumber Republicans by nearly seven to one.

Polling stations are open Tuesday from 6am to 9pm.

New Yorkers will also vote for district attorneys Manhattan and Brooklyn, a comptroller and public advocate.