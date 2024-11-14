Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A Secret Service agent assigned to Barack Obama’s detail has been fired for allegedly inviting his girlfriend to the former president’s Hawaii beach house and suggesting they have sex in Michelle Obama’s bathroom.

Koryeah Dwanyen, the girlfriend of the unnamed security official known only as “Dale”, detailed the incident in her self-published memoir, Undercover Heartbreak: a Memoir of Trust and Trauma.

According to the exposé, the agent sent Dwanyen “several photographs” of the former first family’s sprawling beachfront mansion, a week before inviting her over to the property on November 6 2022 while they were away.

Dale was allegedly assigned to the Obamas’ security detail when he first met Dwanyen while she was on vacation in Martha’s Vineyard in 2022.

Some time later, Dale invited his lover to the Obamas’ Hawaii home, Dwanyen writes.

“No one will know. If anything,” Dwanyen claims he said, according to an extract obtained by ABC News. “I’m the one who could get in trouble.”

Dwanyen claims the agent then wanted to fool around in the former first lady’s bathroom.

“We should have sex in Michelle [Obama’s] bathroom, like a mile-high club,” Dwanyen recalls her former partner saying.

An unidentified Secret Service agent assigned to Barack Obama’s detail has been fired ( Getty Images )

She said that Dale had also shared “tidbits” of information with her.

“I knew their code names. I knew what day Orange Theory was, what day [Michelle Obama] had private tennis lessons and when her personal trainer came,” she said.

Dale had allegedly also taken photos of Alicia Keys’ house, Steven Spielberg’s boats, Melinda Gates, Tyler Perry and Amal Clooney and had shared background information on former vice president Mike Pence, who he had allegedly been assigned to during the Trump Administration, she said.

Dwaynen told ABC News she had contacted the agent’s boss with concerns about “breaches of trust and of his job” which then led to her sitting for an interview with the Inspection Division of the Secret Service’s Office of Professional Responsibility.

The Secret Service said it conducted an investigation and, based on its findings, fired the agent in question.

“As soon as the Secret Service became aware of the incident, the agent involved was immediately suspended and after a full investigation, terminated,” Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications for the Secret Service, told The Independent.

“Although the protectees were not present at the time of the incident, these actions were an unacceptable violation of our protocols, our protectees’ trust and everything we stand for.”

The Independent has contacted the Obamas’ office for more information.