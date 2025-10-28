Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former President Barack Obama was “not happy” with Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s speedy endorsement of then-Vice President Kamala Harris – and chewed the former House speaker out in an angry phone call, according to a new book.

Less than 24 hours after President Joe Biden ended his 2024 re-election bid, Pelosi said her enthusiasm for Harris’ candidacy was “official, personal and political,” and that she believed the former California Senator was the candidate best suited to defeat Donald Trump.

Pelosi’s eagerness to endorse Harris apparently drew ire from Obama, who reportedly wanted to let a “process” determine the Democratic nominee – and thought Pelosi was on the same page, ABC News’ Jonathan Karl wrote in his new book, “Retribution.”

“The Obamas were not happy,” a Pelosi confidant told Karl, according to an excerpt obtained by The Daily Mail.

Obama called Pelosi soon after her public endorsement, Karl wrote, noting, “This person summed up Obama’s message to Pelosi as, essentially, ‘What the f**k did you just do?”

open image in gallery Former President Barack Obama apparently was angered by Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s quick endorsement of then-Vice President Kamala Harris, according to a new book ( AP )

open image in gallery Pelosi, once the top Democrat, endorsed Harris as president within 24 hours of President Joe Biden dropping out of the race ( Getty Images for Concordia Annua )

Meanwhile, the former top Democrat told the 44th president, “That train has left the station,” according to the report.

Pelosi’s endorsement came as a surprise to Obama, as he and Pelosi were in “regular communication” as it grew increasingly evident that the then-81-year-old Biden would drop out of the race. The two reportedly “agreed Harris should not simply be handed the nomination unchallenged,” Karl wrote.

Obama and Pelosi “privately agreed to abstain from making any endorsements” before Biden shockingly dropped out of the race on July 21, 2024, the book claims.

“The former president wanted to know what had happened. Why had Pelosi issued a statement endorsing Harris so soon? Hadn’t he and Pelosi agreed days earlier that party leaders anointing the vice president as Biden’s replacement would be a mistake?” Karl wrote.

A source close to Obama told the author he wasn’t actually angry with Pelosi over the endorsement, and characterized the conversation as a “good-natured ribbing.” However, the source close to Pelosi said Obama sounded “genuinely irritated” during the call.

open image in gallery Kamala Harris became the Democratic nominee for president in the 2024 election after then-President Joe Biden abruptly stepped down in July 2024 ( Getty Images )

Meanwhile, at least one Biden official believed that Obama, who waited five days to endorse Harris, didn’t believe the then-VP could win.

“There’s only one Black Jesus,” the senior Biden advisor told Karl.

Even Pelosi’s husband was stunned by her quick endorsement, reportedly questioning, “Kamala?” according to the book.

“Don’t start with me,” the California Democrat reportedly replied.

In “Retribution,” hitting bookstores Tuesday, Karl notes that, as many other prominent Democrats, like the Clintons and California Gov. Gavin Newsom, endorsed Harris, Pelosi “had no choice.”

“No other candidates had stepped forward — Kamala Harris was it. The only thing Pelosi could do was try to help her win the election,” Karl wrote.