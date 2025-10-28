Obama unleashed ‘WTF’ rage at Pelosi for breaking ‘pact’ and endorsing Kamala Harris, new book claims
Obama and Pelosi had reportedly agreed to abstain from making any endorsements, according to the book
Former President Barack Obama was “not happy” with Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s speedy endorsement of then-Vice President Kamala Harris – and chewed the former House speaker out in an angry phone call, according to a new book.
Less than 24 hours after President Joe Biden ended his 2024 re-election bid, Pelosi said her enthusiasm for Harris’ candidacy was “official, personal and political,” and that she believed the former California Senator was the candidate best suited to defeat Donald Trump.
Pelosi’s eagerness to endorse Harris apparently drew ire from Obama, who reportedly wanted to let a “process” determine the Democratic nominee – and thought Pelosi was on the same page, ABC News’ Jonathan Karl wrote in his new book, “Retribution.”
“The Obamas were not happy,” a Pelosi confidant told Karl, according to an excerpt obtained by The Daily Mail.
Obama called Pelosi soon after her public endorsement, Karl wrote, noting, “This person summed up Obama’s message to Pelosi as, essentially, ‘What the f**k did you just do?”
Meanwhile, the former top Democrat told the 44th president, “That train has left the station,” according to the report.
Pelosi’s endorsement came as a surprise to Obama, as he and Pelosi were in “regular communication” as it grew increasingly evident that the then-81-year-old Biden would drop out of the race. The two reportedly “agreed Harris should not simply be handed the nomination unchallenged,” Karl wrote.
Obama and Pelosi “privately agreed to abstain from making any endorsements” before Biden shockingly dropped out of the race on July 21, 2024, the book claims.
“The former president wanted to know what had happened. Why had Pelosi issued a statement endorsing Harris so soon? Hadn’t he and Pelosi agreed days earlier that party leaders anointing the vice president as Biden’s replacement would be a mistake?” Karl wrote.
A source close to Obama told the author he wasn’t actually angry with Pelosi over the endorsement, and characterized the conversation as a “good-natured ribbing.” However, the source close to Pelosi said Obama sounded “genuinely irritated” during the call.
Meanwhile, at least one Biden official believed that Obama, who waited five days to endorse Harris, didn’t believe the then-VP could win.
“There’s only one Black Jesus,” the senior Biden advisor told Karl.
Even Pelosi’s husband was stunned by her quick endorsement, reportedly questioning, “Kamala?” according to the book.
“Don’t start with me,” the California Democrat reportedly replied.
In “Retribution,” hitting bookstores Tuesday, Karl notes that, as many other prominent Democrats, like the Clintons and California Gov. Gavin Newsom, endorsed Harris, Pelosi “had no choice.”
“No other candidates had stepped forward — Kamala Harris was it. The only thing Pelosi could do was try to help her win the election,” Karl wrote.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments